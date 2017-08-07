Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

Sometimes we get so caught up training for this or that, perfecting our horse’s movements and practicing footwork in the arena that we forget to go out and just enjoy the ride. And summertime is exactly when we should be doing that! We frequently hack the perimeter of the tomato field at our barn, but my mom and I have recently taken to doing trot and canter sets down the wide lanes separating various rows of plants. She foxhunts and is legging up her guy for the season and my youngster has just enjoyed getting out of the ring and cruising through the field on a long rein. Ahhhhh, summer!

National Holiday: Purple Heart Day, Beach Party Day and Particularly Presposterous Packaging Day

U.S. Weekend Action:

#MillbrookHT: Website, Ride Times, Live Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram

Olney Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

River Glen Summer H.T. [Website] [Results]

Catalpa Corner Charity H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

An event as big as the USEA American Eventing Championships requires the help of hundreds of volunteers. Tryon International Equestrian Center and the USEA are still looking for people to volunteer for the 2017 AEC on Labor Day weekend. Even a few hours of time is a huge help!

[Sign Up]

A reject riding school horse with unknown breeding has taken a liking to eventing recently completed her first CIC* competition. Owner Maddie Oldfield says Miss Moneypenny is a “wannabe cob” whose access to grass must be limited, and she loves the center of attention. [Wannabe cob turns her hoof to international eventing]

We all keep a sharp eye out for early signs of colic and may have a threshold of self-care before calling in the vet. At what point does a colic at home become severe enough to require a visit to the hospital? This article points to two primary reasons for a referral, and the owner’s opinion is key. [When to Refer a Colic Case]

“Work hard, build relationships…Nothing is beneath you when you’re trying to make it in this world, and you have to be willing to put in that time to make it happen.” Allison Springer weighs in on how to set yourself apart and succeed in the sport. [Getting Noticed the Right Way]

Monday Video: