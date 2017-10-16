Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

Ann Haller is the best cheerleader! #outstandinginafield #travelswithamy A post shared by Amy Dragoo (@dragoophoto) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

The day has finally arrived! Tickets for the 2018 World Equestrian Games at Tryon International Equestrian Center are now available for purchase! Don’t dilly-dally. These tickets will go fast. Visit this link and order yours!

National Holiday: Global Cat Day

Major Events This Week:

Fair Hill: Website, CCI Final Scores, YEH Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

U.S. Weekend Action:

Hitching Post Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

Paradise Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

Exmoor Fall H.T. [Website] [Results]

Fleur de Leap H.T. [Website] [Results]

Las Cruces H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

The locals come out in droves to watch the cross country phase at Fair Hill International. With buses for transport, tons of food trucks and shopping, activities for kids and the excitement of the competition, it’s a great weekend outing for the whole family. [Fair Hill International Captivates Spectators]

New technology will help vets to quickly and accurately identify infectious diseases in horses. Inspired by the spread of EHV-1, a Lexington, Kentucky veterinarian developed a way to test horses without having to send samples off to a far away lab and wait days for results. In which time, the disease may have spread to catastrophic limits. [New Tool Aims for Faster Disease Diagnosis]

A young rider experienced a terrifying fall over a very small cross country fence that had not been properly secured. She’s now speaking out about the importance of safe cross country jump construction and for riders to be aware of what they’re jumping. [Rider highlights dangers after fall]

Three horses fell on course during the $35,000 Speed Stake 1.45m FEI at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on Friday, October 13. A low point was identified in one section of the course due to unusual heavy rainfall in the area in recent weeks. The class was halted so that the footing problem could be addressed. [Organizers and Officials Address Tryon Footing Concerns]

Competition resumed as normal on Saturday, and Marilyn Little and Karen O’Connor’s Clearwater enjoyed a victory in the $130,000 Suncast® Commercial Grand Prix CSI 3* [Marilyn Little and Clearwater Race to Win]

Monday Video: Here is the 2017 East Coast 5-Year-Old USEA Young Event Horse Champion, Exclusively Cooley, schooling cross country on the lunge before he came to the States. I kind of adore how he stops to eat grass at every opportunity.