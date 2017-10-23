Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

While the best young horses in Europe were competing for top honors in France this weekend, I was watching my 6-year-old Thoroughbred complete his first Novice horse trials at a local event. He finished on his dressage score and his catch rider said he was easy. I can’t ask for much more than that! #proudmom

Cameryn Silvernail and Paige Dueck won the Charles Owen Technical Merit Awards at Otter Creek for their safe and appropriate cross country riding technique. Let’s meet them! [Charles Owen Technical Merit Awards]

FEI World Number One Kent Farrington and the very experienced Gazelle jumped to victory in the $380,000 Rolex Grand Prix CSI 5* show jumping competition under the lights at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in front of a packed crowd. [Kent Farrington and Gazelle Steal the Win]

Whatever your horse’s primary discipline, his health and happiness depends on a magic formula of good nutrition, veterinary care and exercise. [Piecing Together the Performance Horse Puzzle]

Mustangs are synonymous with American history, but there are a number of myths surrounding their origin, genetics and impact on the environment. [Three Great Myths about Wild Horses]

