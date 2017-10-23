Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

While the best young horses in Europe were competing for top honors in France this weekend, I was watching my 6-year-old Thoroughbred complete his first Novice horse trials at a local event. He finished on his dressage score and his catch rider said he was easy. I can’t ask for much more than that! #proudmom
Finally home! And our much anticipated #teamCROSSFIRE GoPro video of Hagyard Midsouth Three Day Event & Team Challenge XC is ready to upload. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I did riding! Basically, my game plan was to point him in the general direction of the flags, and say “whoaaaaa” lol 🙂
I’ve had a long trip home to reflect on the weekend. And I know I have already said it. But I am SO proud of Eddie. This was definitely the toughest CCI* track I have done, including Ella’s previous runs. It was consistently maxed, and very technical. It proved to cause quite a bit of trouble. But for the first time in my riding career, there was nothing that stood out to me as a concern upon walking. I felt so prepared for this event, and I genuinely believe I am sitting on the best XC horse I will ever have the privilege to ride. Truth be told, my biggest concern was if I would be able to contain his enthusiasm in time to turn to approach the first combo at the brush water. After that, it was point and shoot. We had the quickest time of the day, but for good reasons. He was efficient, rode tight lines, and bold to EVERY fence on course. He is so freaking quick on his feet and athletic.
He is THE best, Can’t wait for #teamCROSSFIRE 2018!!!
Posted by Lauren Sumner on Sunday, October 22, 2017