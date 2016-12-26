Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: A Pop Culture Christmas Pony

If any of our readers are fans of The Bachelor or any of its counterparts, then this is the Christmas video for you.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper first met as a part of the cast on Bachelor In Paradise in 2015 and have since said their marriage vows and started building a life together in Olathe, Kansas. Earlier this year, Tanner and Jade revealed that they’d purchased a property and were building a house complete with space for horses.

Fast forward to Christmas of this year, when Tanner sent Jade on the ultimate treasure hunt. It’s too cute for words, so we won’t make you wait any longer: