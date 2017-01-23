Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: A Year in the Life of Chinch

Chinch wins #bronze! #Rio2016 #equestrian #eventing #JoinTheJourney #TwoHearts A photo posted by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

Bless Chinch’s poor little synthetic fiber batting heart. Over the course of 2016, he was groped by riders, stuffed into trophies, strangled by at least one Olympian, wet-willied by dogs, force-fed booze, hurled through the air, given the stink-eye by people who just don’t get it, eaten alive by cross-country jumps, propped up at press conferences and mobbed by fans.

Spanning umpteen events in five countries on three continents, we shamelessly pimped him out on social media, exploiting his complete and total inability to defend himself against our paparazzi tactics. Because, you know, he’s a stuffed animal.

As a bit of closure for the year that was, let’s take a moment to look back at Chinch’s epic 2016 travels. What lies in store for 2017? Stay tuned.

