Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: ‘Beefed-Up Maxed-Out Olympic Novice’ Stable View Helmet Cam

Carrie Stryker and Just for Today had a great go at Stable View H.T. this weekend, making short work of what Carrie described as a “beefed-up maxed-out Olympic Novice course.”

Carrie works as a vet tech at Southern Crescent Equine Services in Newnan, GA. “Sam,” a 10-year-old OTTB, was originally given to her because he was a bit feral as a youngster.

“A lot of people couldn’t hang with his buck, but Carrie took a lot of time and patience to build a real partnership with this horse,” says Jade Anderson-Tucker, who has been coaching the pair off and on for the past year.

Carrie and Sam finished third in their huge Open Novice division and are on track toward their goal of qualifying for the AECs this fall. Congrats!

Stable View Summer H.T. [Website] [Results]