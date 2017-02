Take the ultimate thrill ride with this split screen video featuring helmet cams from four different 2016 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials riders. See the whole course from the points of view of Tim Price and Bango, Oliver Townend and Drumgurrihy Blue, Elisa Wallace and Simply Priceless, and Abigail Boulton and Tilston Tic Toc. Go Eventing.