Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Elisa Wallace & Riot Gear Chatt Hills Helmet Cam

Riot Gear, a 2009 Oldenburg gelding owned by Steve and Vicki Sukup and ridden by Team Tredstep rider Elisa Wallace, has some of the best pricked ears in the business. You can tell just from looking at them how much fun he is having around the Training course at this weekend’s Chattahoochee Hills Summer II H.T. in Fairburn, GA.

The pair won the Open Training B division on their impressive dressage score of 19.8. Can’t wait to watch this exciting partnership continue developing in the future, and congrats to Elisa on a successful weekend overall!

Check out complete Chatt Hills results here.

Go Eventing.