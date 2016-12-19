Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Elisa Wallace + Simply Priceless 4* Year in Review

“This has been an amazing year to say the least with this amazing horse,” wrote Team Tredstep eventer Elisa Wallace on her Wallace Eventing vlog. “Finishing 8th at Rolex Kentucky CCI4*, becoming an alternate for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and placing 14th and top American at our very first Burghley CCI4*.”

To celebrate, Wallace Eventing has released this mashup video of Elisa’s Rolex and Burghley performances. Her partner, of course, is Simply Priceless — known as “Johnny” around the farm — who has proven himself an elite equine athlete and fan favorite. Hot tip: there are two remaining shares available in the Simply Priceless syndicate, come and get them! Click here for more details or [email protected]

“I can not really put into words how much Johnny means to me, he truly is SIMPLY PRICELESS,” Elisa says. “And in making this video I was inspired by the passion of the sport of eventing, the love of an incredible horse, and the amazing community that supports me! Johnny and I have attained some of my biggest dreams this year and with many more to come, I’m really excited for 2017!”

We’re excited, too, Elisa. Go Eventing!