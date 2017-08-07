Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Millbrook Advanced Water Complex

The water complex at Millbrook Horse Trials is always a hot spot for spectactors, with course designer Tremaine Cooper providing plenty of action to watch at this popular event in New York.

This year on the Advanced course, horses and riders jumped a duck at the top of a hill, then a forward five strides down the hill to jump into the water over a hanging log. They then jumped out at an up bank with one stride to an angled brush. Finally, combinations circled around to a chevron brush before leaving the water.

We saw trouble come at both the angled brush and the chevron, as well as a variety of different lines from the duck to the drop in, with riders getting five, six and even seven strides. There is definitely plenty to watch in this video from RNS!

