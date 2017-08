If you read William Micklem’s latest EN column — Does Size Matter? In Praise of Smaller Horses — then you’ll love this helmet cam starring Hwin, a 14.1-hand Mustang mare, pinging around the Training cross country course at River Glen Horse Trials.

Team Tredstep rider Elisa Wallace and Hwin added one show jumping rail to their dressage score to finish 11th in their division on 45.0. It’s clear watching the video that Hwin loves her job — look at those pricked ears! Go Hwin. Go Eventing.