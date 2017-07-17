Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: #NakedMysteryMan at Champagne Run H.T.

When a group of Tennessee eventers competing at Champagne Run H.T. discovered an assortment of naked Ken dolls tucked into their gear …

… the search was on to uncover their source. Who put them there? What did it all mean?

Their investigation, headed up by Erika Adams of the Road Less Traveled Eventing Team, yielded no culprit. So instead, they decided to just roll with it. And #NakedMysteryMan was born.

(Turn on video volume for Erika’s “explanation.”)

Posted by Erika Adams on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Go Eventing.