Monday Video from Tredstep Ireland: Selena O’Hanlon & Foxwood High Jump to Victory

Selena O’Hanlon and John and Judy Rumble’s Foxwood High turned in a tidy round yesterday as the penultimate pair to show jump in the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International CCI3*.

Selena said afterwards that the main goal with “Woody” was to jump clear of penalties in the final phase, even if it were at the cost of time on the clock. The pair did just that and added only 3.0 time penalties to ultimately clinch the win on a final score of 44.0.

“I’ve started to work on inside turns and taking the tightest lines possible,” Selena said. “I was determined to get a clear round at the cost of the time today, and I will keep working on that at home and working toward getting the strides, getting the time and jumping clear.”

Lucky for us, David Frechette, aka “The Horse Pesterer” was on hand to capture the much of the action at Fair Hill this weekend and you can check out the plethora of videos on his YouTube page. For now, here’s Selena’s winning moment!