Monday Videos from Tredstep Ireland: Ocala Winter I H.T. Winners

David Frechette à la TheHorsePesterer was back in full swing over the weekend, shooting video at Ocala Winter I H.T. Check out this footage of the Intermediate and Prelim division winners!
See full results from the event here.
Open Intermediate: Buck Davidson and Carlevo (26.6)
Intermediate Horse: Leslie Law and Voltaire de Tre (37.0)
Intermediate Rider: Danielle Dichting Busbee and Fernhill Allure (41.0)
Open Prelim: Sable Giesler and Devil Munchkin (28.0)
Prelim Horse: Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Caviar (25.0)
Prelim Rider: Natasha Knight and Harbour The Truth (33.5)
Go Eventing!