Monday Videos from Tredstep Ireland: Ocala Winter I H.T. Winners

David Frechette à la TheHorsePesterer was back in full swing over the weekend, shooting video at Ocala Winter I H.T. Check out this footage of the Intermediate and Prelim division winners!

See full results from the event here.

Open Intermediate: Buck Davidson and Carlevo (26.6)

Intermediate Horse: Leslie Law and Voltaire de Tre (37.0)

Intermediate Rider: Danielle Dichting Busbee and Fernhill Allure (41.0)

Open Prelim: Sable Giesler and Devil Munchkin (28.0)

Prelim Horse: Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Caviar (25.0)

Prelim Rider: Natasha Knight and Harbour The Truth (33.5)

Go Eventing!