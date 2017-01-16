Monday Videos from Tredstep Ireland: Three Lakes H.T. Prelim Winners

What would we do without David Frechette, better known in the YouTube jungle as TheHorsePesterer? Well, for one we’d have far fewer opportunities to replay action we missed over the weekend!

This past weekend saw him out at Three Lakes H.T. in Groveland, Florida. He managed to catch videos of two out of three of the Prelim division winners, Buck Davidson and Kate Knowles, and we scraped up footage of the third, Lee Camilio, via Facebook. Congrats to all!

See full results from the event here.

Open Prelim A: Buck Davidson and Victor B Z (26.8)

Open Prelim B: Lee Camiolo and Caharron V. E. (30.2)

Lee Camiolo & Jr’s dressage test today. 28.6! Posted by Stephen Shelton Camiolo on Saturday, January 14, 2017

Double clear stadium round! Posted by Stephen Shelton Camiolo on Saturday, January 14, 2017

Prelim Rider: Kate Knowles and Cillnabradden Ceona (25.4)

