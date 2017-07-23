NAJYRC 1*: Area VI Takes Team Gold, Tosca Holmes-Smith Wins Individual Gold

The 2017 Adequan FEI NAJYRC 1* champions have been crowned! After climbing the ladder all week the honor went to West Coasters Area VI.

The team — Mallory Hogan and Clarissa Purisima, Delaney Vaden and RedRox Jazzman, Bella Dowen and Lasse 73, and Kaley Sapper and Tuscan Sun — show jumped their way into the top spot. Of 29 starters in today’s competition, 11 trips were clear and inside the time, so the scoreboard saw plenty of movement.

In addition to team gold, Mallory won individual bronze, moving up from 8th after cross country on the wings of a fault-free round. She says that her horse was a little bit affected by the atmosphere but that he went to work for her in the ring. The NAJYRC experience, she says, has been an incredible one, from the journey to the reward.

“It all came together at the right time,” she says. “Having these girls with me … I wouldn’t want to go to Montana with anyone else. My horse, my support team, my family, all of them helped and stood behind me the whole way. It’s like you have this family who is with you the whole time.”

Kaley says of the team experience, “You always have the pressure of competing but you have the support of your team. You’re dedicated to them and it’s like nothing else.”

“My teammates have been incredible,” Delaney agreed. Bella added, “It’s really cool when you’re having doubts to have a group of people who are lifting you up constantly. It’s awesome to have such a close support group.”

Shout-out to Area VI Young Rider Chef d’Equipe Lauren Billys and Young Rider Coach Bec Braitling as well. Congrats, all!

The individual gold medal went to Tosca Holmes-Smith and Fiat, who moved up from bronze position after cross country. “The pressure was on. I was pretty nervous,” she says, noting that in addition to individual medal pressure she needed to go clear to secure bronze for her team. Plus, her sister Carmen won NAJYRC 1* gold last year and naturally Tosca wanted to keep it in the family!

Fiat delivered a clear round inside the time. “I was very happy with him,” she says. “He tried his heart out.”

Silver medalist Alexandra Baugh summed up the experience that seems to be universal among the young riders here this weekend: “I think I’ve learned a lot from my experience. I’ve made new friends, teammates … I would say to the Broussards, thank you for putting on such a great event.”

NAJYRC 1* Top Three Teams:

NAJYRC 1* Individual Final Top 10:

