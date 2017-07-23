NAJYRC 2*: Area I/IV Takes Team Gold, William Zuschlag Wins Individual Gold

A scramble team of Area I and IV came out on top in the NAJYRC 2* competition. The squad — Cornelia Dorr and Sir Patico, Lily Geelan and Luksor, and Melanie Rousseau and Sullivan — got to Montana via creative fundraising efforts and did the best they could with the resources they had, even recruiting their moms to field the roles of team coach and manager.

Where there’s a will there’s a way. Area I’s Cornelia, who also secured individual silver and bronze, cleaned stalls at Groton House H.T. to help finance the journey, as did Lily and Melanie at Roebke’s Run H.T. They also sold hats, crowdfunded and had silent auctions to make the trip possible.

Cornelia hopes their success is an inspiration to other riders facing obstacles in their path to NAJYRC. “If you have a dream to go to Young Riders you should never let it get pushed away,” she says. “You should muscle it and get here for the team experience.”

A well deserved victory gallop!

Congrats NAJYRC 2* champs! Area I/IV , Area VII , Canada A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

William Zuschlag was nipping at Cornelia’s heels all weekend, finally overtaking her when she pulled three rails to his one rail in the show jumping today. His winning mount was RF Southern Command, his own 9-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding.

“It feels really good,” William says. “It was a lot of fun. Young Riders is a great program that will prepare you for the future.”

NAJYRC 2* Top Three Teams:

NAJYRC 2* Top 10 Individuals:

#RebeccaFarm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, NAJYRC Ride Times & Live Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram