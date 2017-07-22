NAJYRC XC Roundup: Canada Leads 2*, Area I Leads 1*

It was a big day here at NAJYRC 2017! And there was a great big NAJYRC press conference at the end of it. The poise and maturity of these young riders continually impresses me, not to mention the quality of their riding, and so I’m just going to let them tell you the story of their day themselves.

NAJYRC 2*

The Team Canada 2* team showed no signs of relinquishing their overnight lead, and they’ll sit atop the scoreboard heading into tomorrow’s show jumping finale. The squad:

Here they are at the press conference, recapping their rides:

Meanwhile, in the individual standings, not a ton of movement up top there either. First place remains the possession of Cornelia Dorr and Louis M, and William Zuschlag and RF Southern Command are still second. Cornelia moved from fifth into third on her second ride, Sir Patico MH.

NAJYRC 1*

The NAJYRC 1* team standings saw a big shakeup. Dressage leader Area V got a bit unlucky on the cross country course, and Area I slid into the top spot. The squad:

Here the team press conference:

And the top three individuals, Megan Loughnane and Linford (1st, 45.0); Sloane Pierpont and Indie (2nd, 45.5); and Tosca Holmes-Smith and Fiat:

NAJYRC 2* Individual Top 10:

NAJYRC 2* Team Cross Country Standings:

Canada (180.8) Area I/IV (182.0) Area VII (182.8) Area III (256.3) Area VI/VIII (1,126.1)

NAJYRC 1* Individual Top 10:

NAJYRC 1* Team Cross Country Standings:

Area I (148.4) Canada (153.2) Area VI (157.6) Area II (160.1) Area VIII (170.9) Area III (178.8) Area V (1,138.2)

