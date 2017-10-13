No One Can Catch Tamie Smith & Sunsprite Syrius in Fair Hill CCI2*

No one could catch Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius, a 9-year-old Trakehner (Titulus X Slytely Cinnamon xx, by Silent Fox xx) owned by Sunsprite Warmbloods, on the second day of CCI2* dressage at the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International, making them our leaders on 40.9 heading into cross country tomorrow.

“He’s an always-come-to-work type of horse, and he did that yesterday,” Tamie said. “I’m thrilled to still be in the lead. I always feel like the two-star here is almost a three-star with the terrain and technicality. It’s serious. I haven’t really seen a two-star harder than Fair Hill. … I think he’s up to it and ready to go.”

Tamie and “Syrius” will have 18 seconds in hand over Cornelia Dorr and Louis M, who delivered the best test on day two to sit in second place on 48.1. Cornelia and Louis, her own 12-year-old Rheinlander (Lissabon X Angelique M, by Abanos), won silver in the North American Junior and Young Rider Championships CICO2* at Rebecca Farm over the summer.

“He was slightly behind my leg throughout the test, and it was a little bit more difficult than our test at Young Riders,” Cornelia said. “I think I didn’t quite have him up there with me. He was super and as always did his job, so I’m very happy with him.”

Cornelia walked Derek di Grazia’s course with USEF Developing Rider Coach Leslie Law this afternoon and said she feels ready to tackle the challenge with both Louis and Sir Patico MH, who sits seventh in the CCI2*.

“The tougher questions are towards the end, so I think it will be interesting to see how the horses’ minds are still working towards the end and if they get leg-weary or not. It will be a good test for me and my horses. I just have to keep kicking!”

Allison Springer and Lord Willing, who sat in second place yesterday, now sit in third on 48.3. The 9-year-old Holsteiner (Lord Z X Legende IX, by Coriano) owned by the Lord Willing Syndicate won the Bromont CCI2* over the summer in his debut at the level.

“I have three wonderful young horses in the two-star,” Allison said. “I think my most correct test was my last ride of the day on Business Ben. I think all the two-star competitors and spectators are scratching their heads a bit about the judging in that ring. I am scratching my head that the scores were so high. There were a lot of tests in the 50s that should have been in the 40s.”

While “Liam” won Bromont, where Derek also designs, the CCI2* course at Fair Hill is about a minute longer. “Derek is so smart. He’s got us galloping right to the end, and jumping into that last water is always tough,” Allison said.

“There’s nothing out there that’s unfair. It will be interesting to see what sort of horse you have at the end of it. I’m excited about these young horses and really excited to see how they handle the course and how they come out tomorrow.”

Looking to the rest of the CCI2* leaderboard, Kristen Bond and Liz Bond’s Enough Already sit fourth on 49.7, with Will Coleman and the Con Air Syndicate’s Off the Record rounding out the top five on 49.8. Click here to view full scores in the CCI2* after dressage. Many thanks to David Frechette for recording videos today!

The CCI2* will kick off the action tomorrow on cross country day starting at 9:30 a.m. EST. While there is no live streaming at this event, EN will be running live updates. Click here to catch up on all of EN’s coverage so far at Fair Hill. Go Eventing.

Fair Hill: Website, Schedule, XC Ride Times, CCI Live Scores, YEH Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram