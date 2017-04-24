One Last Ride: Arthur Will Dance in Rolex Stadium on Friday

After Allison Springer announced the retirement of her longtime partner, Arthur, last week, she confirmed today what his throngs of fans were hoping. She and Arthur will ride their final CCI4* dressage test together in the Rolex Stadium as an exhibition ride, the last ride of the day on Friday.

The dressage has truly been one of the hallmarks of Arthur’s career, with many top placings following phase one of competition thanks to his natural prowess in the sand box.

This news combined with the test ride on Thursday being performed by none other than Ballynoe Castle RM and his super groom Kathleen Murray, the bookends on the dressage phase of this year’s Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event are sure to be ones for the memory books. Be sure to keep your tissues handy; you’re probably going to need them!

Click here to catch up on all of EN’s pre-Rolex coverage, and keep it locked right here as we bring you the most extensive coverage of America’s premier event. Go Eventing.