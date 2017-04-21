Online Auction to Support Lee Lee Jones’ Recovery

Lee Lee Jones continues to make great strides in her recovery following her fall that resulted in a traumatic brain injury in December, and she is on our minds constantly as she makes daily progress at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital.

Emma Ford and Cat Hill of World Class Grooming are hosting a clinic in Cochranville, PA on May 7 with all proceeds going toward Lee Lee’s medical costs, rehabilitation and care, and an online auction launching tomorrow and running through May 8 will also benefit her recovery.

Top riders, grooms, vets and artists have teamed up with companies like Horseware, FLAIR, Shapley’s, Dubarry, Antares and SmartPak to donate 128 items and services to support Lee Lee. Now it’s YOUR turn to browse the items and bid starting tomorrow.

Here’s a look at just a few of the items up for grabs:

The EquiFit show jumping boots worn by Mighty Nice when he and Phillip Dutton won the individual bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Signed by Phillip!

when he and Phillip Dutton won the individual bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Signed by Phillip! Braiding for your horse at a competition by world-renowned groom Max Corcoran.

#TeamLeeLee bumper stickers and C4 belts.

A day of foxhunting with Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire Foxhounds.

Lessons with Phillip Dutton, Richard Picken, Kim Severson, Becky Holder, Will Coleman, Jennie Brannigan, Hawley Bennett-Awad, Ryan Wood, Scott Keach and many more top names.

Trust me when I say you simply must browse what is available in the auction. There is something for everyone and at a variety of starting bid price points. You can also add items to your watch list for easy tracking and bidding.

Click here to browse and bid on items. The auction goes live tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. EST.

You can also donate directly to support Lee Lee’s medical and rehabilitation costs here.

[Lee Lee Jones Online Benefit Auction]