Photo Gallery: Moving In At Millbrook

No one can truly understand how incredibly beautiful Millbrook is until you’re standing on the Coole Park Farm property staring out at the acres of stunning land dotted with cross country fences. Even in my second year I am just as speechless if not more then I was last year over the view!

New York greeted many eventers this afternoon as they pulled in with a lightning storm and rain to kick off the event. However, within a few hours the clouds faded away and granted us with a stunning sunset and a beautiful evening. It’s going to be a great week here at Millbrook!

Stay tuned for much more!

