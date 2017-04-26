Photo Gallery: Rolex 2017 First Horse Inspection

The 2017 Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event has finally arrived and it was a perfect sunny day for the first horse inspection. The horses were immaculately turned out and our riders looked sharp. Fifty-nine pairs will move on to dressage, which begins just after 10:00 a.m. EST tomorrow morning. Click here for Jenni’s full report of the jog and check out the RK3DE contenders in the gallery below.

