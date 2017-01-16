Product Review: Noble Outfitters Guardsman Turnout Blanket

Welcome to EN’s Product Review series! Who doesn’t love shopping, especially when the object of your search is new gear for yourself or your horse? As an enthusiast of all products equine, I LOVE trying out new gear. Please join me as I narrate my personal journey of trying out all of the products featured. While I will make no recommendations, I hope you have fun reading about my many adventures of trying new products, and that hearing about my personal experiences helps you on your own quest for new gear. Go Shopping.

When it comes to blanketing my horses, I’ve been known to go a bit overboard. I’m someone who likes to be prepared for anything … which somehow translates into me stocking my tack room with every size and weight horse blanket that I could possibly need.

I make it my mission to outfit each of my horses with a well fitting blanket. One that is an appropriate weight for the outside temperature. Any basic blanket can get the job done. However, I’m always excited when I find a blanket with new or different features.

Each of my horses have a different body type, and are at a different stage of their life. What I’ve found is that I have favorite blankets for each of my geldings. So what’s the difference between one waterproof, breathable turnout blanket and the next?

What it all comes down to for me, are the extra blanket features. Innovative features that promote function, comfort, durability and even ease of use are what differentiate blankets. And depending on the individual horse, I gravitate towards certain features.

A horse blanket that I was eager to try out on one of my horses is one that is brand new this season. I’m talking about the Guardsman Turnout blanket by Noble Outfitters. During my time wearing Noble Outfitters apparel, I’ve become quite the fan.

When I learned about the Guardsman horse blanket, I wanted to try outfitting one of my horses in Noble Outfitters as well! The design of Guardsman horse blanket is one that I was excited to learn about, for it boasts several innovative features.

Let’s start by talking about some features that the Guardsman blanket does so well. The blanket is designed out of a waterproof and breathable 1000 denier Ballistic nylon outer shell with rip stop, which keeps horses dry and sheltered from the elements.

The tough exterior of the Guardsman boasts fully tapered seams, while the interior is lined with a 210 nylon taffeta. A forward facing gusset is crafted to allow more freedom of movement and cause less rubbing in the front of the blanket.

The Guardsman also offers a scalloped hem, which provides a contoured fit. This fit allows mobility and reduces bulk around the mid section of the horse. And all of this translates into added warmth around major muscle groups.

So what are some of my favorite features of the Guardsman blanket? Since my faithful gelding Ripley has been wearing his own Guardsman, several features have stood out to me. Features that seem to have been designed with the horse in mind.

With Ripley’s advanced age, I’m very happy that he can benefit from the comfort collar and withers. Memory foam inside the withers helps to conform and adapt to the neck, in order to eliminate uncomfortable pressure points.

In addition, the deep cut of the neckline helps to provide Ripley with additional comfort while he is eating or sleeping. It’s good to see that Ripley can enjoy the creature comforts that the Guardsman blanket has been so thoughtfully designed to include.

The patent pending 360 degree Quick Connect System is another truly innovative feature. This closure system is designed to naturally move with the horse, and be both safe and easy to use. The concept fascinated me, and I simply couldn’t wait to try it out.

The Quick Connect System fastens twice in the front of the blanket, and twice where the adjustable belly straps connect with the side. The heavy duty copolymer plastic resin buckle is placed over a circular knob, and then it slides to snap into place.

And what’s really neat? After the Quick Connect System snaps into place, it can freely rotate 360 degrees. The Quick Connect System is also designed to be able to breakaway for safety if needed, with a threshold of 200lbs.

To top it all off, the Quick Connect System is easy for me to fasten and unfasten while wearing my bulky winter gloves. I usually cringe at the thought of taking off my gloves to change a blanket. Well now … I don’t have to!

The Guardsman Blanket fits Ripley oh so very well, and it the design is visually attractive while he wears his new favorite turnout rug. The blanket stays in place while he rolls, and even after my younger gelding Rufus plays tug of war with it!

Added peace of mind can be granted to new owners of the Guardsman Turnout Blanket…because it even comes with a 4 year warranty and 2 year wash program. Talk about peace of mind for your horse’s blanket!

The Guardsman Blanket is available from Noble Outfitters, in lovely Granite and Black tones. Sizes are available in 3″ increments from 66″ to 84″. The blanket is available with a 200 gram fill that retails for $189.95, which you can find here.

The Guardsman is also available with a 300 gram fill, which retails for $199.95, and you can find it here. A removable neck cover is also available to pair with either blanket, which retails for $59.95. You can find the matching neck cover here.

Go Tough Turnouts. Go Noble Outfitters. Go Eventing.