Product Review: Omega Alpha Equine AntiFlam and Sinew-X Plus

Let’s face it: Soundness is our highest priority for our horses. It doesn’t matter if they’re weekend trail buddies or four-star champions, what we all want is for our horses to feel comfortable and avoid any pain that their lifestyle, career or body in general might induce. This is why the market for supplements that help heal and maintain joints, ligaments, muscles and everything in between is so large, but only a few actually work.

I was lucky enough to sample several of Omega Alpha supplements on a variety of horses over a period of several months, and I was pleased with my findings for all of them. Included in my samples were Equine AntiFlam and Sinew-X Plus with Hyaluronic Acid, two highly regarded supplements intended for the maintenance of sound competition horses.

To begin, all Omega Alpha products are herbal formulations, which means that they are all-natural but also have been thoroughly tested and evaluated by master herbalists, pharmacists, veterinarians, medical doctors and naturopathic doctors. All of the OA products are also safe for horses to consume while under the scrutiny of the ever increasing FEI drug regulations, which makes it a handy product to have in a high-level competition barn.

AntiFlam is an all natural formula that really promotes circulation and reduces discomfort in the hooves of your horse, which is integral to your success in the show ring. My top level horse, Nyls, has notoriously flat and thin-soled feet that have been carefully managed but are constantly in the back of my mind as I choose events and condition him in between. There was a year where he got six bruises that effectively halted any progress or competing, and that was a nightmare.

Therefore, I was highly intrigued to try a supplement that was specifically created to help him with his lingering issues. Most hoof supplements that we find on the market are created to encourage growth, and most topical treatments either harden or moisten the outer portion. Omega Alpha AntiFlam is unique in that it targets the real issue, and that is sensitivity and discomfort. Feeling uncomfortable on his feet can cause your horse an entire host of issues with joints, legs, muscles and even their back, and through treatment with AntiFlam, studies have shown that these issues decline.

AntiFlam is administered in a 60cc dose twice a day for a loading period of one to two weeks, and then only once a day thereafter. It comes with a handy pump which squirts 30cc each time, and can be added into your horse’s daily grain. It has passed the equine taste tests of all my picky eaters.

Sinew-X Plus with Hyaluronic Acid is a complementary supplement to AntiFlam, designed to maintain healthy joints, muscles, and ligaments. At a certain point in their careers or at a certain age, almost all sport horses do consume an oral joint supplement, as some have been proven to be quite effective. Sinew-X Plus has been shown to reduce joint inflammation, but also promote faster and stronger soft tissue regeneration during healing from an injury.

Hyaluronic acid is a member of a group of compounds called glycosaminoglycans. These substances are what give skin its elasticity, cartilage its give, and fluids their lubricating properties. Hyaluronic acid is found both in joint fluid and the cartilage itself. It is a major factor contributing to the slippery feel of joint fluid. In inflamed joints, breakdown of HA makes the joint fluid more watery and less able to keep the joint greased. In combination with the D-Glucosamine Sulphate that is contained in Sinew-X Plus, which has a higher bioavailability than regular glucosamine, this makes for a powerful joint supplement.

I used both of these supplements in conjunction for my fall season this year, and Nyls is 15 (don’t tell him though), so he is beginning to experience some of the regular age-based joint issues. I have been very lucky with him, and he is relatively low maintenance and more or less feels like a young lad most of the time.

However, once he was on these supplements for a month, I can tell you that he was suddenly the master of a brand new spring in his step. He was fresher than ever, felt much more bouncy and powerful in our flat movements, and had another level of spring to his jump schools. Sadly, some of this was to my detriment at some times, as I was underestimating how good he felt, and he ended up being a bit naughty. However, if the worst I can say is that my horse felt so good in his body that it was a flashback to his 6-year-old year, perhaps that’s even more of a testament to the functionality of the supplements.

All Omega Alpha products can be perused online at their website, and purchased online through four different dealers listed therein. You can also search for a store near you on their search engine, with many options available through the United States and Canada. Tune in to Eventing Nation product reviews for a continued exploration into the Omega Alpha product line, as I go through everything that I sampled this fall.