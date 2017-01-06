Product Review: Omega Alpha RegenerEQ & Gastra-FX

Finding supplements that work in this day and age can be a daunting task, given that there are so many choices available to the discerning horse owner. It is rare that you find a company that has such passion for the job, as well as earnest, scientifically backed research behind the function of each individual product. I was lucky enough to sample several of Omega Alpha supplements on a variety of horses over a period of several months, and I was pleased with my findings for all of them.

To begin, all Omega Alpha products are herbal formulations, which means that they are all-natural but also have been thoroughly tested and evaluated by master herbalists, pharmacists, veterinarians, medical doctors and naturopathic doctors. All of the OA products are also safe for horses to consume while under the scrutiny of the ever increasing FEI drug regulations, which makes it a handy product to have in a high-level competition barn.

One of the most exciting items on the list is the Omega Alpha RegenerEQ. As one of the company’s most highly promoted products, and highly recommended by fellow professionals, I was eager to see what all the fuss was about.

RegenerEQ is labeled as a gastro-intestinal regenerator and appetite stimulant, serving to normalize the integrity of the gastro-intestinal tract. As many of us know, the function of our competition partners’ stomach is at the base of everything we are able to accomplish, and more horses than ever show signs of distress in this category. If your horse is unable to eat properly without feeling acidic related pain, or unable to perform under duress, you haven’t got much chance in making him happy to do a job.

The real future of RegenerEQ lies in the treatment of gastric ulcers, and research is currently being performed by several independent veterinarians on the success of a thirty-day treatment with this product, as compared to the regular healing medications such as Ranitidine or Gastroguard. Jeff Beshear, DVM, and also husband to 4* eventer Emily Beshear, has confirmed that he has been performing a small scale experiment of his own with RegenerEQ. He has scoped several horses with ulcers and treated for 30 days with RegenerEQ, and re-scoped to find a clean stomach. This is promising news for sport horse owners.

RegenerEQ is administered via an oral syringe at 15mL twice daily for 30 days, and then once daily for maintenance. It is available in 16 oz bottles, and also in a four-dose travel syringe, for when you go to competitions and don’t want to bring the whole feed room.

The second product that I found to be a good pairing with the RegenerEQ is the Gastra-FX. I personally fell in love with this item, and I’m not afraid to admit it. The main function of the Gastra-FX is to soothe stomach acid and promote a healthy gut, and I found it incredibly effective in using it with a variety of different horses.

This is a daily supplement that you can give in their feed, but also is administered via an oral syringe about 15 minutes prior to tacking up and exercising. I found it to be incredibly useful on several different horses who have nervous behavior under saddle related to previous bad experiences and the memories that accompany such things. I had horses that were turning themselves inside out and jigging and rearing, mostly inconsolable until I began using the Gastra-FX prior to our rides. Through using this, I was able to mentally reach those horses during times of duress, and be an effective trainer instead of just a survivor.

I also used the Gastra-FX on my 3* horse at several competitions, as he is notoriously amped up and jittery in both jumping warm ups. I have used many many different calming solutions, but only when I used the OA Chill Ultra combined with the Gastra-FX Ultra did I finally have a horse who was able to walk and not skitter sideways for 20 minutes.

As an added bonus, I found that the Gastra-FX is very tasty to all horses I have used it on, which is good when you are sticking a syringe up their mouth right before you ride them. Most of them even open their mouths, delighted for the flavor. The loading dose is 50CC three times daily for the first two weeks, and then you can back down to one dose a day depending on the severity of the problem.

All Omega Alpha products can be perused online at their website, and purchased online through four different dealers listed therein. You can also search for a store near you on their search engine, with many options available through the United States and Canada. Tune in to Eventing Nation product reviews for a continued exploration into the Omega Alpha product line, as I go through everything that I sampled this fall.