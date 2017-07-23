Rebecca Farm Sunday Horse Inspection: All NAJYRC/CIC3* Pass, Two Spun in CCI3*

Another stunning day has dawned here at Rebecca Farm, where final horse inspections for the FEI divisions have just wrapped up.

All NAJYRC horses cleared the final horse inspection and CH-J CC1* show jumping is underway. Best of luck to all!

All horses passed the CIC3*, including our overnight leaders Tamie Smith and Fleeceworks Royal.

The CCI3* division, led by Erin Sylvester and Paddy the Caddy, was less lucky, as Holly Jacks Smither/More Inspiration (4th) and Kirsten Buffamoyer/Jim (6th) were held and sadly did not pass upon re-presentation.

Aren’t the mountains in these photos so pretty that they look kind of fake, like the backdrop of a movie set or something?

Show Jumping Schedule (in MT)

