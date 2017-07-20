Rebecca Farm Instagram Roundup: Jog Stylez

By on Jul 20, 2017 3:00 pm - 769 views

This year’s crop of Rebecca Farm competitors are so stylish and good-looking, we could stop with just one post! Here’s a roundup of your Instagram pics from yesterday’s FEI, NAJYRC and USEA Classic Series first horse inspection.

All area II horses passed the first jog!! Dressage tomorrow #area2youngriders

A post shared by Alexa Gartenberg (@agartenberg_eventing) on

Wayyy too eventful but accepted on the jog!! ❤️

A post shared by Alyssa Raquel (@a.lassy) on

Cady and Kips One and Only ACCEPTED!! #T3D #rebeccafarms2017

A post shared by ★Trainer,Megan Gastel (@telesisequestrian) on

The best little cow ready for a fun weekend

A post shared by Molly gibbons (@mollygibb0ns) on

jogs ✅

A post shared by Soph (@sophiestephens_) on

My bavarian prince was accepted.

A post shared by Emily Pestl-Dimmitt (@emilyalesandra) on

1st jog ✅

A post shared by KitKat Is Not A Guy (@eventingmydonkey) on

Accepted!!

A post shared by BlissIII, Oskar, Cooley Caviar (@alyssa_phillips_eventing) on

Gus & I had a blast getting all fancy for the horse inspection this morning! Dressage tomorrow! #RebeccaFarm #classic3day

A post shared by Erin Gallagher (@flyingbequestrian) on

Accepted @rebeccafarm CCI** with #galactic

A post shared by Broadway Eventing (@broadway_eventing) on

And then there is Tullamore❤️#eventing#lovemymare#irishsporthorse#rebeccafarm#

A post shared by Maris Burns (@maris_492) on

#rebeccafarm Proud dad-excited daughter

A post shared by David J. Long (@longd4) on

Mallory and Clarissa accepted in the NAJYRC CCI1*! #eventing #NAJYRC2017 #rebeccafarm #girlpower

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Chocolate Horse Farm (@chocolatehorsefarm) on

CCI2* First Horse Inspection at Rebecca Farm…check! #rebeccafarm #eventing #ottb

A post shared by Amber Pearson (@ap_eventing_) on

Southern Command accepted! #youngriders #rebeccafarm #eventing

A post shared by Will Zuschlag (@wezuschlag) on

The perfect Santana II #RebeccaFarm2017 #CCI1Star

A post shared by Ellie Leonard (@girlwiththe.camera) on

Jog 1 accepted

A post shared by Cady Kester (@onlyeventing) on

The Duke accepted! Jogs were a success, and onto dressage in the morning. Good luck to all competitors!

A post shared by Lexi W And Duke (@eventing.tb) on

Accepted ✔️ Now onto stressage.

A post shared by Olivia & Harry (@misseventer) on

Fernhill Rising and Hot Wheels accepted!!!

A post shared by Sophie Click (@click.equestrian) on

All the horses passed the jog today! Onto dressage tomorrow. So excited to be here @rebeccafarm !!

A post shared by Flying Tail Farms (@flyingtailfarms) on

All area VI riders were accepted at first jogs! Good luck to them for the rest of the week!!

A post shared by Kensey Sapper (@first_k.i.s_photography) on

Go Eventing.

#RebeccaFarm: WebsiteScheduleRide Times & Live ScoresNAJYRC Ride Times & Live ScoringLive StreamEN’s CoverageEN’s Instagram

Comments