Your Passport to Rebecca Farm, the Disney World of Cross Country Courses

Rebecca Farm is truly the Disney World of cross country courses. Each jump is a work of art in and of itself, no theme too farfetched, and stringing them together must feel like a thrill ride roller-coaster of color and shape.

From jumps inspired by Montana’s own unique wildlife …

… to creatures of the more extinct variety.

A Rebecca Farm classic is the final Louisiana themed water complex, a nod to the late Rebecca and Jerome Broussard’s home in the deep south before they relocated to Montana in the mid-’80s.

And the vignettes playing homage to western frontier life are so ornate, you almost feel like you could live in them.

Even ordinary tables are photogenic thanks to dramatic, crayon box hued backdrops of sapphire sky and softly billowing green.

From start to finish, you won’t find a more creative, more breathtaking course anywhere in the world.

Playing the role of Walt Disney is designer Ian Stark, with mad genius builder Bert Wood and his dream factory working in tandem to bring Ian’s imaginings to fruition. In this cross country preview from Ride on Video Ian takes us on a tour of the course:

May all of today’s competitors enjoy a safe, fun ride. Go Rebecca Farm. Go Eventing!

#RebeccaFarm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, NAJYRC Ride Times & Live Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram