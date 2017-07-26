Reminder: Applications Due August 1 for US Eventing Team Performance Director

US Equestrian opened the application process for the U.S. Eventing Team Performance Director, previously known as the Technical Advisor, on July 1, and the Aug. 1 deadline is fast approaching.

The term will run from the date of hiring through the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, though US Equestrian is willing to consider other term lengths.

“Applicants are expected to present a draft plan and vision for sustainable international success, including World and Olympic Games level, for the U.S. Eventing Team as part of the interview process,” US Equestrian explained in the Request for Proposal.

“Applicants are expected to have an understanding of the needs of athletes involved in elite and development programs and must have the skills and abilities essential to leading and motivating the athletes and their support teams. While not a pre-requisite of the position, an understanding of Equestrian sport in the U.S. and Eventing in particular is preferable.”

Core Requirements of the U.S. Eventing Team Performance Director Position:

Work with the Eventing Managing Director (MD) and the Eventing Sport Committee (and its working groups) in the development of the Eventing Pathway, programs and systems that support a comprehensive plan for sustainable international success, including the World and Olympic Games level.

Provide leadership, direction and motivation to participants in the Eventing High Performance Program, especially athletes in contention for selection to any senior U.S. Eventing Teams through Tokyo 2020.

Carry out the role of, or lead on the appointment of, the Chef d’Equipe at the Olympic, World Equestrian and Pan American Games and other Nations Cups.

Lead or oversee the setting and reviewing of Targets and Key Performance Indicators for the athletes in the Eventing Elite and Development Programs.

Assist in developing agreed upon competition targets at key marker competitions.

Develop and manage the delivery of coach support to Elite and Development athletes and a system for communicating with coaches and reviewing the progress of athletes. Personally deliver coaching if requested by an athlete.

Develop and implement a stakeholder communication plan in partnership with the MD of Eventing.

Develop and implement a structure and methodology for tracking progress of athletes and horses.

Analyze and present an annual report, with six monthly updates, on the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities of the current U.S. Eventing Team and athlete/horse partnerships.

US Equestrian also noted that the organization does not intend to change the Equine Sports Science and Medicine staff that currently supports the team.

Applications are due by August 1, 2017 and should be sent to Joanie Morris, Managing Director of Eventing, 4047 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511, or by email at [email protected].

