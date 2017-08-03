Request for Consideration Forms for USEA Foundation Grants Due September 1

The USEA Foundation announced earlier this week that riders who would like to be considered for either the Essex Horse Trial Grant or the Seema Sonnad Junior Rider’s Grant must now submit a Request for Consideration form by September 1, 2017.

Essex Horse Trials Grant Request for Consideration Form

Seema Sonnad Junior Rider’s Grant Request for Consideration Form

The Essex Horse Trial Grant is awarded to a 25-and-under Developing Rider currently competing at the CIC3*, CCI3* or CCI4* level who has aspirations to represent the U.S. in team competition.

The Seema Sonnad Junior Rider’s Grant, which was awarded for the first time in 2016 in memory of Seema, grants $5,000 to a rider aged 14-18 who is competing at the Preliminary and CCI1* level and has intentions of representing their Area at NAJYRC in the two-star competition in 2018. More information on these grants and others offered by the USEA Foundation can be found here.

In addition to the Request for Consideration forms, interested riders are also asked to include videos of themselves and their horses competing in all three phases.

This year’s recipients will be chosen during fall and named at the 2017 USEA Annual Meeting and Convention.

Go eventing.

[Announcing Important Changes to Two USEA Foundation Grants]