Road to Rebecca, Presented by Bieman de Haas: The Grand Finale

We woke up Sunday for the final day of competition at 4:45 a.m. Yup, that’s what I said. Isn’t this sport great!? We had the dreaded jog to pass and had to make sure all our horses were sound and ready to compete at their best for the final phase of the event. Sitting in a medal position, we were determined to do everything we could to stay there. All three of our mounts were accepted into the final phase of the competition.

It was pretty nerve-racking being the first in our team to go. While we had three rails, Meadowbrook’s Polly really tried her best and gave me her all, which is all I could ask for. We are still working on this phase and know what we have to do! I am SO proud of my little Nugget for her performance this week. Another new high for both of us.

My teammates Chloe and Tosca both had clear rounds, which secured a team bronze medal and an individual gold medal for Tosca. What a way to finish the day and weekend. Standing on the podium was the best experience in the world!

Eva added: “Being part of a team and supporting each other was such a cool experience, and it really made the experience so much fun and worthwhile. I’m so proud of everyone for what we achieved. And I can’t wait for next year, where I hope to have the opportunity to redeem myself!”

Holly added: “I am so proud of the E’s and forever grateful to be surrounded by students with so much fight.and drive. My favourite part of the last day came as we drove away from the ceremonies with Eva saying ‘I can’t wait until next year.’ This kid had had her heart broken multiple times on the way to young riders and persevered.

“Eva came out first cross country and hit the ground hard, and to see her want to come back with a vengeance when the heartbreak was so fresh was so inspiring especially after my own heartbreak. The bronze medal for the team was just a bonus. The process of getting here and meeting new friends and their families was priceless.”

Thanks to all our supporters and a huge thanks to Bieman de Haas for supporting all of us through the ups and downs of eventing! The horses are on their way home and we are all feeling exhausted, but it’s time to make new goals and gallop in the direction of new dreams.