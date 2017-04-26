Rolex First Horse Inspection Live Updates, Presented by SmartPak

Can they do it again? #threepeat #rk3de A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

It’s officially go time at the 2017 Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event, presented by Land Rover! The EN team is all in place and we’re all set to bring you the absolute best coverage of #RK3DE that you can find on the internet. As we post this, horses and riders dressed to the nines are lining up ready to preset to the Ground Jury for the First Horse Inspection.

For those of you following along at home, we’ll be doing open threads like this one for each phase of competition, and you can also find ways to watch online here. Enjoy, and keep refreshing this page for live updates from the official first day of Rolex!

#RK3DE Links: Website, Schedule, Entries, EN’s Coverage, Live Stream, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

4:20 p.m.: And just like that, we are underway here at Rolex Kentucky! Just one pair, Colleen Rutledge and Covert Rights, will not move on to competition. Stay tuned for the full report!

4:20 p.m.: That was intense. Had to let my heart rate subside a bit! Jordan Linstedt and RevitaVet Capato are ACCEPTED upon reinspection! Big sigh of relief and big pats for Capato!

4:14 p.m.: Jordan is heading back down to re-present now.

4:14 p.m.: Big shout-out to Frankie Thieriot Stutes, our commentator for today’s jog!

4:13 p.m.:

Having fun at the Rk3d trot outs. Teammajyk has eleven riders this year!! #majykequipe #believeinmajyk #teammajyk #rk3de #besthorseboots #rolexkentucky#hanniesue A post shared by Majyk Equipe (@majykequipe) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

4:13 p.m.:

Having fun at the Rk3d trot outs. Teammajyk has eleven riders this year!! #majykequipe #believeinmajyk #teammajyk #rk3de #besthorseboots #rolexkentucky#hanniesue A post shared by Majyk Equipe (@majykequipe) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

4:12 p.m.: We’re just waiting now to see Jordan Linstedt and RevitaVet Capato re-present.

4:11 p.m.:

4:10 p.m.: Holly Jacks, another Rookie and the last to present, looks thrilled to be here with More Inspiration!

4:10 p.m.:

I have no patience for fashion shows, but I could watch this trot up all day. #RK3DE — Siân Griffiths (@BorrowedHorses) April 26, 2017

4:09 p.m.: Pfun is accepted. Look at that vision in white!! *heart eye emoji*

4:08 p.m.: Doug Payne and Vandiver are accepted! Just two more to go, including Will Faudree with Pfun. Will is definitely going for best dressed this year in all white!

4:07 p.m.: Ringwood Sky Boy makes Tim jump a couple of flower pots on the way back down the strip but they’re accepted. Next up, Doug Payne and Vandiver.

4:06 p.m.: Dang it. Jordan sent to the hold box. For anyone experiencing technical difficulties with the feed, the USEF Network is aware and working on it! Tim Price with Ringwood Sky Boy will present next.

4:05 p.m.: Matt Brown and Super Socks BCF are accepted. Next up, Jordan Linstedt and RevitaVet Capato, who looks stunning as always.

4:03 p.m.: Another Rookie pair, Woodge Fulton and Captain Jack, are accepted!

4:03 p.m.: All hail the queen!

Two-time winners Michael Jung and fischerRocana FST accepted #RK3DE — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

4:00 p.m.: Kim Severson and Cooley Cross Border as well as Great Britain’s Zara Tindall with High Kingdom are accepted!

4:00 p.m.:

Got my setup for the jogs ready @USEFNetwork on one side @eventingnation on the other #RK3DE pic.twitter.com/Gaie1Dw9Bk — Emma (@emma_knight416) April 26, 2017

3:59 p.m.:

Hannah Sue Burnett for the jog up outfit win! #RK3DE — Dee (@square_halt) April 26, 2017

3:58 p.m.: Fernhill Classic would much rather gaze longingly at cross country than stand for the Ground Jury. Good thing he is accepted, not long to go now my friend!

3:56 p.m.:

Jenny Caras was all smiles on the jog strip in her four-star debut with Fernhill Fortitude #rk3de A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

3:55 p.m.: Sharon White and the stunning Cooley On Show are accepted. The horses have all been remarkably well behaved today! Come on ponies, my GIF-making fingers are itchy!

3:54 p.m.:

Aidan Keogh and Master Tredstep accepted for Ireland #RK3DE 🇮🇪 — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:53 p.m.:

Clark Montgomery and Loughan Glen accepted #RK3DE — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:51 p.m.: Ellen Doughty-Hume has to sprint to keep up with Sir Oberon, but they’re accepted! Next up is Bobby Meyerhoff and Dunlavin’s Token, who is contesting his final Rolex this weekend. Bobby had a cross country fall a couple of weeks ago and is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung. When I texted him to ask if he was still going to Kentucky, he said, “Well, yeah…” Dumb question, Bobby, my bad.

3:51 p.m.:

Sir Oberon accepted with Ellen Doughty-Hume #rk3de — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:50 p.m.:

Lauren Kieffer gives Vermiculus a kiss before his first four-star horse inspection #rk3de A post shared by U.S. Eventing Association (@useventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

3:49 p.m.: Indy 500 is accepted after a pause. Next up is Lisa Marie Fergusson and Honor Me, who are accepted.

3:49 p.m.:

Andrea Baxter and Indy 500 accepted #rk3de — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:49 p.m.:

A lot of these #rk3de riders seem to be pulling an inadvertent Princess Diana in these dresses! — StreamHorseTV (@StreamHorseTV) April 26, 2017

3:48 p.m.:

Sparrow’s Nio looks excited to be back at Rolex with Allie Sacksen! #rk3de A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

3:47 p.m.: Rachel McDonough and Irish Rhythm as well as Kurt Martin with Delux Z are both accepted. Next up is Andrea Baxter and Indy 500.

3:46 p.m.: Never OutFoxed was very spunky on the runway so Holly was asked to jog again. Accepted on the second try!

3:44 p.m.:

Pau winners Maximo Livio and Qalao de Mers are the sole competitors representing France 🇫🇷 #rk3de A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

3:44 p.m.:

Head over to our Facebook page to ask Olympian @laurenkieffer questions coming up in a live interview at #RK3DE! https://t.co/y1B1aZRLEF — USEF Network (@USEFNetwork) April 26, 2017

3:43 p.m.: Liz Halliday-Sharp and a very keen Fernhill By Night are accepted, as are Lauren Kieffer and Vermiculus. Next up is Holly Payne Caravella with Never OutFoxed.

3:41 p.m.: Another West Coast pair in to present now, Jen McFall and High Times. They’re accepted and looking sharp!

3:40 p.m.:

Truly Wiley accepted with Kelly Prather #RK3DE — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:40 p.m.:

#RK3DE 🇫🇷 Qalao des Mers accepté à la visite vétérinaire !

Rdv demain jeudi à 19h46 heure française pour sa reprise de dressage ! pic.twitter.com/K4ZQN1zU1D — Dans la foulée (@dans_la_foulee) April 26, 2017

3:38 p.m.:

@halpinrebecca & I were way more excited for a pre-jog selfie than Quinn was #besthorse #Vandiver #rk3de #groomslife #sohandsome A post shared by Courtney Carson (@courtlee26) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

3:38 p.m.: Jenny Caras and Fernhill Fortitude, another Rookie pair are accepted, as are Caroline Martin and Spring Easy.

3:37 p.m.: Hawley Bennett-Awad and Jollybo are accepted! Go West Coast!

3:36 p.m.:

Rolex Rookies Madeline Backus and P.S. Arianna sparkled on the jog strip #rk3de A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

3:34 p.m.: Jolie Wentworth and Goodknight are accepted. Moving on we now see Mexico’s Daniela Moguel and Cecilia.

3:34 p.m.:

Pau winners Maxime Livio and Qalao de Mers accepted #RK3DE 🇫🇷 — Eventing Nation (@eventingnation) April 26, 2017

3:33 p.m.: Colleen Rutledge has withdrawn Covert Rights from the hold box.

3:32 p.m.: Work that hat, Allie!

3:30 p.m.: Hey, can I tell you a secret? We’re doing the first ever EN Best Turned Out Poll this year in lieu of a Best Dressed. Those hard working grooms next some recognition for making these horses absolutely gleam! Stay tuned for more. Meanwhile, Erin and Mettraise are accepted and are followed by Allie Sacksen and Sparrow’s Nio, a Connemara/TB.

3:28 p.m.: Selena O’Hanlon and Foxwood High accepted, moving on to Kristin Schmolze and Ballylaffin Bracken, aka my favorite horse name ever. “Rox” is also the biggest horse in the field, at 17.3 hands. He’s accepted and next up is Erin Sylvester and Mettraise.

3:28 p.m.:

3:26 p.m.: Next up, West Coast power! Rise Against being presented by Maddie Sexton for her mother, Bunnie.

3:26 p.m.:

3:25 p.m.: What must it feel like to walk onto the jog strip for the first time as a Rolex Rookie? We’d love to be inside Madeline Backus’ head right now as she presents P.S. Arianna!

3:24 p.m.: Who’s A Star gave Sally Cousins’ Tsunami the side eye (or maybe a good luck nod?) on the way off of the jog strip after being accepted with Courtney Cooper.

3:22 p.m.: Boyd’s two, Crackerjack and Steady Eddie are accepted. Covert Rights has been sent to the hold box with Colleen Rutledge.

3:19 p.m.: Lillian is accepted with both horses, now it’s Boyd Martin up to present.

3:17 p.m.: Katie Ruppel and Houdini are accepted, and now it’s a very spring festive Lillian Heard with her two mounts, Share Option and LCC Barnaby. Fun fact: Share Option can speak on command!

3:15 p.m.: Petite Flower looks cool as a cucumber for Buck as she is the last to be accepted of his three. Next up is Katie Ruppel and her OTTB Houdini.

3:13 p.m.: Will Coleman and his two handsome mounts accepted, and now it’s Buck Davidson with his three horses. He’s got his lucky socks on!

3:11 p.m.:

Fernhill Fugitive, 12- year-old ISH ridden by Philip Dutton, passes the horse inspection at Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event. pic.twitter.com/J7fltF3Q52 — Irishhorsegateway (@IrishHorseGW) April 26, 2017

3:08 p.m.: We’d like to extend a big EN welcome back to Mr. Medicott, who is competing in his first CCI4* since 2014. All of Phillip’s horses are accepted and we’re moving on to Will Coleman with his two rides, OBOS O’Reilly and Tight Lines.

3:05 p.m.: All of Jessica’s mounts accepted! Now it’s Joe Meyer and Clip Clop, who is looking stunning and absolutely fighting fit. Next up is Phillip Dutton with his three horses.

3:05 p.m.:

Bentleys Best with a little spunk, Accepted! #RK3DE — Jessica Phoenix (@Phoenix_Eq_Team) April 26, 2017

3:00 p.m.: The first to see this afternoon is Jessica Phoenix, representing Canada, and her three mounts. Busy girl!

2:50 p.m.: Groom’s backpack?? No, wait. Grooming supplies should be in the groom’s packpack…