Ruppel Family Gives Area 8 Young Riders A Leg Up at Richland Park

Chris, Patty and their daughter Katie Ruppel have stepped forward to sponsor the new Richland Leg Up Award, which will be given to the lowest scoring Area 8 Young Rider in any Preliminary division at the 2017 Richland Park Horse Trials, August 24-27. The winner will earn $1,000 and one free week of training and accommodation with Katie at her base in Anthony, Florida.

Katie grew up just down the road from Richland Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. As she rose through the levels, she had the opportunity to represent Area 8 at the North American Junior & Young Rider Championships, and now she’s excited to use this opportunity to give a leg up to the next crop of riders.

“Growing up as an eventer in Area 8 is really great because it’s a smaller community and everyone is massively passionate about the sport,” Katie said. “But once you reach a certain level there are some struggles. There are very few FEI competitions and there is quite a bit of traveling involved if you’re trying to campaign at the Preliminary or Intermediate levels.”

“Add in a solid five months of snow and it can make qualifying for NAJYRC a tough – but not unachievable – goal,” she continued. “I was extremely fortunate to have a family and an eventing community in the Midwest that has supported me through my goal of Young Riders and far beyond, and now it’s time to support the next generation of Area 8 Young Riders.”

This award is open to all Area 8 Young Riders competing at Preliminary level at this year’s Richland Park Horse Trials. To be included in consideration, riders should stop by the show office to let the secretary know they are eligible.

The Richland Park Horse Trials will be held August 24-27, 2017. More information about the event can be found on their website.