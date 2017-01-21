Saturday Links from Tipperary

Oh the things you find while cleaning house! I spent part of last week cleaning house and got distracted by double-checking which of my memberships were still active for the 2017 season. Sometimes I am gobsmacked as to how many different horse-groups I pay membership dues to and for how long I’ve been footing that yearly bill. USEF has undergone one of it’s semi regular name-changes and some rebranding, but this weekend marks it’s 100th anniversary. I joined as a Junior when they were the American Horse Shows Association, was baffled in 2001 when they became USA Equestrian, then melded with USET two years later to become USEF and now US Equestrian. The history of the association is pretty interesting, if you’re curious about such things.

US Weekend Action:

Poplar Place Farm January H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Saturday Links:

The TAKE2 Second Career Thoroughbred Program’s 2017 season is well under way, with nine horse shows in six states offering our Hunter and Jumper divisions this weekend. Don’t forget to renew your membership – or enroll a new horse – in the TAKE2 Thoroughbred League! League members earn points in affiliated USEF Thoroughbred Hunter and Jumper Divisions at horse shows nationwide. Year-end awards total $30,000, paid out to 10th place in each division. The annual membership fee is $50 per registered Thoroughbred. To join or renew your membership for 2017, go to www.take2tbreds.com/become-a-member/ or click here to download the registration form. The deadline for enrollment is one week following the final day of the competition at which points are earned.

The science of eventing: What happens when a horse hits a jump?

Steel horseshoes might increase mechanical loading on foot, evidence suggests

From HorseNation: Retired Racehorse Project Showcase – Meet the Riders, Part I

Zara Phillips expecting second child

FEI Announces Decision in Anti-Doping Case Involving Vet

Fallbrook Pony Club rider to represent Southern California

Saturday Video: