Saturday Links from Tipperary

With Fresno Country Horse Park hosting it’s Combined Test this weekend, it can only mean one thing! Our season is officially underway on the West Coast. Hooray! This is one of my favorite times of year because it means soon everyone will be reunited in the strange traveling road-show that is West Coast Eventing. There is nothing more exciting than catching up with old friends, especially when many of us travel so far to compete. Here’s to a fabulous 2017 show season!

US Weekend Scores:

Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Full Gallop Farm January H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Stable View Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Fresno County Horse Park Combined Test [Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

From HorseNation: Bill Introduced to sell off BLM Land in 10 States

Opinion – FEI: It’s reigning men, and it’s time to do something about it

Reward offered in Florida show-horse theft

Grid Pro Quo with Kim Severson

Top hats toppled under new safety rules for UK eventing

Reminder – Amateurs invited to participate in Sporthorse research study

Saturday Video:

I’ve been itching for a trip overseas for a few years now. Maybe I’ll visit Poland this August for the European Championships!