Saturday Links from Tipperary

It’s that time of year where all eyes are on Wellington. While Eventers are focused on today’s cross-country action the entire week has been crammed full of exciting horse-related activities. Earlier this week The Palm Beach Polo Club was the host site for Dressage Under the Stars Cancer Challenge, presented by Invictus Farm. The vent was hosted to raise money for cancer charities and honor those who have battled the disease. Susanne Hamilton and Lutz, owned by Bettina Hinckley, took home the top honors for their musical freestyle, earning her elected cause – prostate cancer – the largest share of the total donations. Susanne and Lutz received two scores of 9 and one score of 8 for their freestyle to techno music “Numa Numa” (Dragostea Din Tei) by Moldovan pop group O-Zone. The rides, which were judged on technicality and showmanship, were scored by USDF Bronze, Silver and Gold medalist and judge Lisa Hyslop, Grand Prix dressage rider Michael Klimke, and equestrian YouTube star Maya Bojanowicz. Lutz, a 14-year-old Halfinger gelding, put a smile on the judges’ faces.

U.S. Weekend Action:

Wellington Eventing Showcase: [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Stable View Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Poplar Place Farm February H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Full Gallop Farm February H.T. [Website]

Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times]

Saturday Links:

World Horse Welfare chosen as Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017 Charity of the Year

What’s the secret to seeing the perfect stride every time?

White thoroughbred colt makes a splash in the yearling sales ring

Chris Burton, Chris Ryan and Leslie Law to be Feature Clinicians at the 2017 ICP and Young Horse Symposium

UF’s new Eventing team aims to amp up competition

Equine Canada board faces resignations and rider outrage

Saturday Video: Hail. That. Cab!