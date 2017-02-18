Saturday Links from Tipperary

It is another soggy weekend in California, but Eventers will always go on. The storms hitting the West Coast this weekend are supposed to be pretty significant and judging by everything I’ve seen on Facebook so far, it is certainly making the action at Fresno County Horse Park quite interesting. Fortunately, FCHP’s cross country course is well suited to the rain and it should be a great early-season outing for those brave enough to endure the weather. Plus, who doesn’t love dramatic horse show photos showcasing wild weather? In the interest of being prepared for anything, I’d strongly suggest packing some water-wings, warm drinks and maybe a snorkel as the storm is supposed to continue through Sunday.

U.S. Weekend Action:

Saturday Links:

Florida drops felony case against Darren Chiacchia

Retired Racehorse Project and USEA Collaborate to Educate Trainers

USEF to hold public workshop on Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (Depo-Provera) March 13th, in Orlando, FL

Florida schools go head-to-head in first intercollegiate challenge of the year

New ebola treatment derived from horse antibodies

NAJC/CICOY Area declarations due March 1

Saturday Video:

I have daydreams about going to a horse-faire like this to find my next wee fire-cracker!