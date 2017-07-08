Saturday Links from Tipperary

Evan Coluccio and Fluttershy cleared 5’5″ to win the bareback puissance at Great Meadow International, which took place after yesterday’s FEI Nation’s Cup dressage rides. I imagine that in order to successfully compete in a bareback puissance, horse an rider must each possess two key qualities. For the horse, it would be (1) the willingness to try and clear these impossibly tall fences , and (2) non-shark fin-esque withers. For the rider, those qualities would be (1) impeccable balance, and (2) cajones of steel.

National Holiday: National Chocolate with Almonds Day

Saturday Video:

Ponies gonna be ponies, even when meeting the Queen of England. This pony, Lance Corporal Cruachan IV (which coincidentally will also be the name of my next pony), is the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and has a twitter account, by the way.