Saturday Links from Tipperary

Elisa Wallace is a busy lady this weekend, competing several horses at Champagne Run at the Park H.T. and also signing autographs alongside Hwin at BreyerFest 2017. Photo via Breyer Model Horses on Facebook.

YOU GUYS, it’s National I Love Horses Day! That’s right — apparently July 15th is the official day “we recognize the love of one magnificent creature,” as the website says. But really I think ‘I Love Horses Day’ is actually every day for us nutty equestrians, am I right?

U.S. Weekend Action:

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Riga Meadow H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Aspen Ridge H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

How a small town in western NC is prepping for the ‘Olympics for horses’

Announcing Boyd Martin as Keynote Speaker at the 2017 USEA Annual Convention

In Response: McLain Ward Believes Show Jumping Is Evolving, Not In A Downward Spiral

Request for Expressions of Interest: USEA American Eventing Championships Host Sites

USEF Announces Definite Entries for the 2017 FEI North American Junior/Young Rider Championships

Jonty Evans ‘overwhelmed’ as fans donate £63k in first 24 hours

Saturday Video:

That’s a wrap on Great Meadow International 2017!

