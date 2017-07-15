Saturday Links from Tipperary

YOU GUYS, it’s National I Love Horses Day! That’s right — apparently July 15th is the official day “we recognize the love of one magnificent creature,” as the website says. But really I think ‘I Love Horses Day’ is actually every day for us nutty equestrians, am I right?

U.S. Weekend Action:

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Riga Meadow H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Aspen Ridge H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

How a small town in western NC is prepping for the ‘Olympics for horses’

Announcing Boyd Martin as Keynote Speaker at the 2017 USEA Annual Convention

In Response: McLain Ward Believes Show Jumping Is Evolving, Not In A Downward Spiral

Request for Expressions of Interest: USEA American Eventing Championships Host Sites

USEF Announces Definite Entries for the 2017 FEI North American Junior/Young Rider Championships

Jonty Evans ‘overwhelmed’ as fans donate £63k in first 24 hours

Saturday Video:

That’s a wrap on Great Meadow International 2017!

