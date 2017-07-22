Saturday Links from Tipperary

You ever have one of those weeks where nothing really goes according to plan? That was my week. My commute has been a mess, my job has been stressful, my pony has been a touch ill-behaved, and my riding hasn’t been stellar either. I like to use opportunities like these to remind myself that the short-term adversity is always worth the long-term payoff. Even though things were rough this week, it shouldn’t be for naught because everything that’s going on is really just a step in the right direction, setting things up for success in the future. Next week my commute will be smoother, things will slow down a bit at work, and pony and I should be back on the same page. Whatever you may be working through right now, just stay chill and keep plugging at it. You’ll come out stronger on the other side.

Saturday Video:

Looks like the Rutledge family has been having a blast at Pony Club Championships this week! Here's one of daughter Cassie's show jumping rounds:


