Saturday Links from Tipperary

A couple of big-name event riders are doing some cross-discipline training and taking stage at The Kentucky Summer Classic hunter/jumper show throughout the weekend. Phillip Dutton, Boyd Martin, and Will Coleman are all there with several horses getting some jumps in during the summertime event lull. They’re seizing the opportunity to take some of their up-and-coming horses out for some good exposure as well as get in a few practice rounds on some seasoned campaigners before the fall season begins.

National Holiday: National Lasagna Day and National Chicken Wing Day. Take your pick!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Stoneleigh-Burnham Summer H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Hunt Club Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Cobblestone Farms H.T. [Website] [Live Scores] [Ride Times]

Saturday Links:

Tamie Smith’s Letter to Her Partner Dempsey: “You had a heart as big as the Grand Canyon”

USEF Board of Directors Approves Strict Horse Welfare Penalties; Recommended guidelines approved unanimously

The Road to NAJYRC: A Weekend to Remember

Humans Might Be to Blame for Some Horse-Related Injuries

Hot on Jumper Nation: Florida Rider Finds Alligator in Jump Arena Puddle

Totally Random: Can the Horses in ‘Planet of the Apes’ Support All Those Apes?

Saturday Video:

Horses, hounds, classic cars, derby hats, shopping, whisky…Fitch’s Corner Horse Trials in Millbrook, NY has it all! Look back on a weekend that was:

