Saturday Links from Tipperary

I dunno about you all, but that felt like a long week. I’ve been really looking forward to the weekend – sleeping in, nursing a mug of coffee, eating something for breakfast other than a protein bar…you know, weekend stuff. Too bad I’m an equestrian which means I’m a glutton for punishment and signed myself up for morning chores today. Protein bar and travel mug again it is! You know, I really wouldn’t have it any other way though.

I’m a total sucker for a dapple grey, so I simply can’t get over the stunningly gorgeous Cooley Quicksilver. The gelding is contesting the Six Year Old World Championships with Liz Halliday-Sharp and the pair is sitting in 36th position going into cross country today. Don’t forget you can watch via live stream here!

