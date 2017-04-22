Saturday Video: Get Excited for Great Meadow CICO3*

Cinaero Studios posted a new promo video for the July 2017 Great Meadow International CICO3* in The Plains, Va. and it definitely got our hearts pumping! Last year, Great Meadow was the site of the first FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing outside of Europe and is once again on the Nations Cup calendar this year.

Eyes are also on Great Meadow as it, along with Fair Hill in Elkton, Maryland, is on a short list of venues being considered to host a new CCI4* in the United States. If approved by the FEI, the new CCI4* will join Rolex Kentucky as the second four-star in the U.S. and become the seventh CCI4* event in the world.

Tickets for the 2017 Great Meadow CICO3* are already on sale. Visit the Great Meadow website for more information. For more about the FEI Nations Cup™ Eventing, click here.