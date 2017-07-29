Saturday Videos: Waylon Roberts Winning at Horse Park of New Jersey

Canadian Waylon Roberts dominated the CIC2* at The Horse Park of New Jersey II Horse Trials this weekend, taking three of the top four positions with Born Ready (1st), Lancaster (2nd) and Mindful (4th).

Waylon piloted Born Ready, Ashley MacVaugh’s 8-year-old Thoroughbred, to a top finish in his very first CIC2* appearance. In addition, they were the only combination in the division to finish on their dressage score.

Waylon earned the only other double-clear cross country round with Michelle and John Koppin’s 10-year-old Canadian Sport Horse Lancaster and was just two seconds off a similar performance with Mindful, a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse owned by Anthony Connolly and Skye Levely.

Thanks to the smooth video work of thehorsepesterer, we have footage of two of Waylon’s excellent rides.

Here’s Waylon and Born Ready…

…and here again with Lancaster.

Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]