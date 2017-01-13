Save of the Week: Arden Stephens & Diablo

Arden Stephens’ new 5-year-old Diablo may be young but he has quite an opinion about things. The horse had been with Arden, an Area V young rider named to the 2017 Eventing 18 list, for three weeks when they decided to head out for some cross country schooling.

Diablo was being a bit exuberant, so Arden’s trainer Sydney Elliot was trying to slow down his feet and mind over a small wooden box.

Mom Carol explained what happened next: “Obviously small objects don’t interest Diablo much! … It seemed to just tick him off — think Diablo’s got a little sass!”

Arden did her best Phillip Dutton impression and managed to stay on the athletic youngster. Well-played, Arden!

Photo courtesy of Carol Stephens.

Go Eventing.

