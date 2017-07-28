Six Americans Entered for Burghley Horse Trials

We’re five weeks out from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials CCI4* and today is closing day to enter. The current entry list, which is automatically updated as riders enter, has six combinations representing the United States this year:

Hannah Sue Burnett and Under Suspection

Lillian Heard and LCC Barnaby

Lauren Kieffer and Veronica

Boyd Martin and Steady Eddie

Mackenna Shea and Landioso

Lynn Symansky and Donner

Mary Ann Ghadban’s Under Suspection headed across the pond this week to join Hannah Sue Burnett. “Pippy” has spent the summer in Virginia under the watchful eyes of Hannah’s team while she was based overseas. This will be the 13-year-old Holsteiner’s second CCI4* appearance, after finishing fifth at the Kentucky Three-Day Event earlier this spring.

Lillian Heard and her own LCC Barnaby are eyeing their third four-star completion. The 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse finished 20th and 13th, respectively, at Kentucky the past two years.

Lauren Kieffer and Team Rebecca’s Veronica have selected Burghley as the finale to their summer abroad. This will be the 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood’s seventh start at four-star level.

Boyd Martin joins the ladies with Steady Eddie, a 14-year-old Australian Thoroughbred owned by Denise Lahey, Pierre Colin, and George and Gretchen Wintersteen. This pair will be looking for redemption after a slip between fences led to an unlucky elimination in Kentucky this spring.

After a bout of shipping flu thwarted Mackenna Shea’s chances of competing at Houghton Hall CICO3* and Bramham CCI3* U25 with her own 15-year-old Bavarian Warmblood gelding Landioso, she decided instead to stay in Europe for the summer and give Burghley a go. We’re thrilled to watch one of America’s rising stars compete on a world stage.

This will be Donner’s second appearance at Burghley with Lynn Symansky, the first being in 2015 where he finished 14th. The Donner Syndicate’s 14-year-old Thoroughbred is in top form after an individual second and team win at Great Meadow CICO3*.

With no Canadians entered at Burghley, these six Americans will stand as our North American representatives this year. The total entry count so far is 62 horse and rider pairs, but with today being the closing date we could see a few more trickle in before it’s all said and done.

Other notable names include 2015 champions Michael Jung and La Biosthetique Sam FBW riding for Germany. Their lengthy and unrivaled record preceeds them, and they will certainly be the pair to beat once again.

Rolex Kentucky second- and third-place finishers Zara Tindall and High Kingdom and Maxime Livio and Qalao Des Mers also join this quality list alongside 2016 Burghley winners Chris Burton and Nobilis 18, who return to defend their title.

The Land Rover Burghley CCI4* will be held August 31 – September 3, 2017.

[2017 Burghley Entries]