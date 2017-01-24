SmartPak Non-Riders On Nasal Strips: ‘I Don’t See Where This Would Ever Be Put On A Horse’

Our friends at SmartPak Equine have a hilarious video series where they ask non-riding employees to explain the use of selected horse products. Eventers in particular will get a kick out of the latest episode when SmartPak asks non-riders to guess the use of Flair Nasal Strips.

No, it’s not to put on the rider’s back (or anywhere else needing protection). It’s not a car decal or for labeling things or even for hailing Batman. But you’ve got to hand it to these folks for coming up with some pretty creative ideas! And this is only Part 1….