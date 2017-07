Happy Canada Day! Here at EN we love our northern neighbors, and today we celebrate you! This day marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the British North America Act, which united three colonies into a single Dominion in the British Empire called Canada.

Stephanie Rhodes-Bosh won for cutest picture. Her daughter Izzy’s smile is adorable!

Equestrian Canada made a special post today honoring Canada’s National Horse.

Happy Canada Day, EN!