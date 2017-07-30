Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: 5 Bay Thoroughbred Geldings

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week. We include the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

This week on the spotlight we’re featuring Thoroughbreds, and it was only after our random listing selection we realized they were all bay geldings!

Talented 2005 16 hand Thoroughbred

Absolute packer in dressage, but he takes a strong rider to jump. He would be wonderful for someone who’s gutsy, but needs to work on their dressage skills. He’s placed in every training event to date and ready to move to prelim. Owner injury forces sale – has been turned out since original injury (May) and is now coming back into work again. (started end of June). He’s a saint on the ground, for the vet, farrier. He’s kid-proof/husband-proof to handle, at shows or at home. hacks out on the buckle and self loads. Located in North Carolina.

17.2 Hand Thoroughbred Sport Horse Gelding

Conan: Thoroughbred Gelding, 6 years old, 17.2 hands. Conan is a talented Thoroughbred sport horse gelding that is built like a warmblood. He has the most beautiful animated movement and floating trot and canter. This big boy is schooling cross country and loves to jump. He has tons of scope and is careful to the jumps. He has experience jumping in the arena, coops, water obstacles, banks, is quiet and calm at shows and will bring home the ribbons. Conan has trained with top level Olympic showjumping and eventing trainers.

He has loads of personality and is a barn favorite. Conan is amateur friendly, and perfect for someone that wants a horse to move up with. Conan stands like a gentleman, loads easily into the trailer, stands tied to the trailer and will stand patiently between classes. He is also up to date on all shots, coggins, hooves and teeth. Video is available on the flats, over fences and cross country schooling. Conan will continue training until sold. Located in Florida.

Our Champion

“Archie” is a 16.1h 2007 Thoroughbred gelding. He is low mileage for his age, but has already progressed from completing his first novice in June to two training level placings in July. He is best suited for someone looking to continue up the levels, very easy on the flat and has a huge scopey jump. Very sound, easy to shoe, clip, tie, etc. Will be competing in his first prelim in August, price to increase with experience. Located in Florida and Ohio.

Training Packer with Prelim experience

Mandarb aka “Manny” is a lovely 8 year old, 16.2 hand unraced bay Thoroughbred gelding. He is an experienced training level event horse with an outstanding record and recently finished his first preliminary in the top ten!

Manny was bought by his current owner (previous 2* rider now AA) as a 4 y/o as an eventing prospect due to his impressive movement and athleticism. He has been brought along by the same rider for the last four years.

Manny is consistently competitive in dressage, always clear on cross-country, and goes all three phases in a happy mouth snaffle. He is quiet and rhythmical over fences but willing to take any distance the rider chooses. He has been brought along slowly and carefully, skipping no steps, and would be able to pack anyone around training level with potential to move up the levels.

He has no vices, trailers, clips, ties/stands without problems. He hacks out quietly, is used to dogs, and trail rides alone and with company. No veterinary history to declare; has been consistently sound and healthy.

Regretfully selling due financial logistics; important that he goes to a forever home. Located in Massachusetts.

American Gold – 2010, 16H, Bay Thoroughbred Gelding

American Gold is a young eventer that’s already been a winner at a Beginner Novice Starter Horse Trial. He’s very uncomplicated and kind, a cute jumper and easy to make round. He would be best suited for a junior, young rider or adult amateur rider.

